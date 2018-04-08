U.S. Masters Day Four

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - Highlights from the final round of the 82nd U.S. Masters on Sunday:

FILE PHOTO - Patrick Reed of the U.S. talks with his caddie Kessler Karain as they walk off the 12th tee during third round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

COOL WEATHER GREETS EARLY STARTERS

The final round of the year’s first major got underway with the early starters taking to the course under cloudy skies and unusually cool conditions at Augusta National where the mid-morning temperature was 63 Fahrenheit (17 Celsius).

REED, MCILROY GET READY FOR SHOWDOWN

Patrick Reed will take a three-shot lead into the final round when he sets off with Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy in the day’s final pairing at 2:40 p.m. ET (1849 GMT).