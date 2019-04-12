Johnson left red faced after practice swing gaffe

Zach Johnson of the U.S. hits from the rough on the 2nd hole during second round play of the 2019 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - American Zach Johnson accidentally struck his ball during a practice swing on the 13th tee during the second round of the Masters on Friday, producing the kind of cringe-worthy moment every golfer dreads.

Johnson, giving his club a forceful swing through the air, clunked the ball into the marker, proving that even major champions can make silly mistakes.

Luckily, the 43-year-old emerged unscathed — pride not withstanding — as no penalty was applied and he went on to birdie the 13th hole.

The 2007 Masters champion was in the middle of the pack as he wound his way through the back nine, after scoring a 74 in the opening round.