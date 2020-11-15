Factbox: Largest victory margins at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - Largest margins of victory following the win by Dustin Johnson at the Masters at Augusta National on Sunday.

Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - November 15, 2020 Dustin Johnson of the U.S. reacts as he speaks during the presentation after winning The Masters REUTERS/Brian Snyder

12 strokes - Tiger Woods, 1997

9 strokes - Jack Nicklaus, 1965

8 strokes - Raymond Floyd, 1976

7 strokes - Cary Middlecoff, 1955

6 strokes - Arnold Palmer, 1964

5 strokes - Dustin Johnson, 2020

5 strokes - Nick Faldo, 1996

5 strokes - Claude Harmon, 1948

5 strokes - Ben Hogan, 1953