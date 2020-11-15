Factbox: Largest victory margins at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - Largest margins of victory following the win by Dustin Johnson at the Masters at Augusta National on Sunday.
12 strokes - Tiger Woods, 1997
9 strokes - Jack Nicklaus, 1965
8 strokes - Raymond Floyd, 1976
7 strokes - Cary Middlecoff, 1955
6 strokes - Arnold Palmer, 1964
5 strokes - Dustin Johnson, 2020
5 strokes - Nick Faldo, 1996
5 strokes - Claude Harmon, 1948
5 strokes - Ben Hogan, 1953
Compiled by Andrew Both; Editing by Toby Davis
