Trump, Obama join sport greats heaping praise on Masters winner Woods

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - World leaders and some of the most decorated sports figures alike flooded social media on Sunday to congratulate American Tiger Woods after he clinched his fifth Masters title.

Golf - Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 14, 2019 - Tiger Woods of the U.S. celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the 2019 Masters. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

“Congratulations to @TigerWoods,” tweeted U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump), who earlier this year played golf with the Woods. “A truly Great Champion!”

“Love people who are great under pressure. What a fantastic life comeback for a really great guy!,” he added later.

“Congratulations, Tiger!” wrote former President Barack Obama (@BarackObama). “To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination.”

Woods, who had not clinched a major title in over 10 years, won by just one stroke on a day filled with wild swings in the leader board.

He now has 15 major titles to his name, second only to golf great Jack Nicklaus, who has won 18.

“A big ‘well done’ from me to @TigerWoods!” tweeted Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus). “I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!!!”

Entering the day tied for second with fellow American Tony Finau at 11 under par, Woods produced a steady performance to overtake the field.

“I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other,” tweeted 23-times tennis major winner Serena Williams (@serenawilliams). “Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy.”

Three-time NBA championship winner Stephen Curry called the performance the “greatest comeback story in sports.”

“Congrats @TigerWoods Let me hold one of those 5 jackets one time!” he said (@StephenCurry30).

“Congrats Tiger! What a performance,” wrote six-time football Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady (@TomBrady).

“A big BIG congratulations to @TigerWoods for winning the Masters!!” basketball great Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) posted. “The roar of the Tiger is back!”

