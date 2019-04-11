Scott a not-so-slow starter on Masters first round

Adam Scott of Australia hits off the second tee during first round play of the 2019 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - Adam Scott grabbed a share of the clubhouse lead at the Masters on Thursday, finishing three under-par in his best first-round performance in five years at the tournament.

“I’m kind of a slow starter, certainly the last 10 years, I don’t jump out of the gates, it seems,” said Scott. “So I don’t know if this is jumping out of the gates, but it certainly is great.”

Scott recovered from a bogey on the 12th hole with three birdies in the final four holes of his round.

“That’s kind of what you have to do, get some momentum going, even though, over the last two holes, I feel like teeing off from this position tomorrow afternoon is a hell of a lot better than even par,” said Scott.

Despite the warm, sunny weather, Augusta National dealt competitors softer conditions due to the ample rain in the days leading up to the tournament.

Scott, who won the Masters in 2013, has achieved only one top-10 finish at Augusta since donning the Green Jacket.

“I know where and when my game is coming into really good shape and I can see it coming back and I think I got some good confirmation today with some solid ball striking,” said Scott.