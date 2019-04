AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - List of players with the most victories in the four modern men’s major championships after Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters title on Sunday (U.S. unless stated):

Golf - Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 14, 2019. Tiger Woods of the U.S. celebrates on the 18th hole to win the 2019 Masters. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Jack Nicklaus 18

Tiger Woods 15

Walter Hagen 11

Ben Hogan 9

Gary Player (South Africa) 9

Tom Watson 8

Bobby Jones 7

Arnold Palmer 7

Gene Sarazen 7

Sam Snead 7

Harry Vardon (Jersey) 7

Nick Faldo (England) 6

Lee Trevino 6