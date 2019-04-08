Sports News
Golf: World ranking of recent Masters champions

(Reuters) - World rankings of recent Masters champions at the start of the week during which they won the tournament:

Masters champion Adam Scott of Australia attends the Drive Chip and Putt National Finals at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 7, 2019. REUTERS/ Brian Snyder

2018 - Patrick Reed, 24th

2017 - Sergio Garcia, 11th

2016 - Danny Willett, 12th

2015 - Jordan Spieth, 4th

2014 - Bubba Watson, 12th

2013 - Adam Scott, 7th

2012 - Bubba Watson, 16th

2011 - Charl Schwartzel, 29th

2010 - Phil Mickelson, 3rd

2009 - Angel Cabrera, 69th

2008 - Travor Immelman, 29th

2007 - Zach Johnson, 56th

2006 - Phil Mickelson, 4th

