April 8, 2018 / 4:38 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Reed fights off back nine challenges to win Masters

Steve Keating

2 Min Read

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - Patrick Reed fought off furious back nine challenges from Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler for a one shot victory at the U.S. Masters on Sunday to claim a coveted Green Jacket and his first major championship.

Patrick Reed of the U.S. hold the Masters Tournament Trophy and wears his green jacket after winning the 2018 Masters tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The final round began with Reed holding a three shot advantage over Rory McIlroy but after the Northern Irishman’s challenge faded, Reed held his nerve to drain a four-foot par putt at the 18th to give him a final round one-under 71 and end Fowler’s hopes of a playoff.

Fowler, who remains without a major title, had put the pressure on his U.S. Ryder Cup team mate with a back nine charge that featured four birdies including one at the last but his 67 would not be enough.

Before Fowler took up the challenge of overhauling Reed, it was Spieth leading the chase with a sizzling eight-under 64 that matched the lowest final round ever at a Masters to finish two shots back.

It was another remarkable Masters performance by the 24-year-old American, who has now won the Green Jacket once, finished runner-up twice and settled for third on Sunday.

