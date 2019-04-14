Woods wins Masters to claim first major in 11 years

Golf - Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 14, 2019 - Tiger Woods of the U.S. celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the 2019 Masters. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - Tiger Woods completed one of sport’s great all-time comebacks to end an 11-year major title drought at the Masters on Sunday by claiming a fifth Green Jacket.

A gritty two-under 70 clinched a one-shot victory over Dustin Johnson, Brooks Keopka and Xander Schauffele earning the 43-year-old a 15th major title that many thought would never come and instantly renewed talk of a run at Jack Nicklaus’s record of 18.

Not since the 2008 U.S. Open had Woods hoisted a major trophy while the last of his four Augusta titles came in 2005, his fifth Green Jacket leaving him one short of another Nicklaus record.

The victory also marked the first time Woods had reached the winner’s circle at major without leading after 54 holes. Overnight leader Francesco Molinari title charge collapsed with two double bogeys.