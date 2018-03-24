FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 24, 2018 / 6:17 PM / 2 days ago

Poulter compliments Oosthuizen for Green Jacket he doesn't have

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ian Poulter paid a big if not quite deserved compliment to Louis Oosthuizen after beating the South African at the WGC-Dell Match Play on Saturday.

Mar 24, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; Ian Poulter of England plays against Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa during the fourth round of the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Englishman Poulter had to stave off a late comeback by hot-putting Oosthuizen before securing a 2&1 victory at Austin Country Club in Texas.

Poulter was not surprised Oosthuizen proved so difficult to subdue.

“I knew Louis wasn’t going to back off. That’s why he’s got a Green Jacket in his closet,” Poulter said, referring to the reward a player receives for winning the U.S. Masters.

Mar 24, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa plays against Ian Poulter of England during the fourth round of the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Only problem is that Oosthuizen does not have a Green Jacket — at least not the Augusta National variety.

Poulter perhaps can be forgiven for his error because Oosthuizen has come very close at the Masters, losing a playoff to Bubba Watson in 2012.

Oosthuizen does have a Claret Jug, however, following his runaway British Open victory at St Andrews in 2010.

He also lost a playoff at St Andrews to Zach Johnson in 2015, and has the dubious honor of having completed the career grand slam of runner-up in all four majors.

Poulter advanced to play American Kevin Kisner in the quarter-finals.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
