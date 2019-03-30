Sports News
March 30, 2019 / 3:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Golf: Woods 2 up on McIlroy at turn in first ever match play meeting

1 Min Read

Mar 29, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Tiger Woods exits the 16th hole during the third round of the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods took a 2 up lead over Rory McIlroy through nine holes in their first ever match play meeting at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas on Saturday.

Woods, the 13th seed, surged ahead 1 up with a four-foot birdie putt on the fifth hole, then took command with another birdie at the sixth.

Fourth-seeded McIlroy saved par with a clutch putt at the second, but the Northern Irishman came up short on several later opportunities.

The winner of the round of 16 match advances to the quarter-finals later on Saturday with the semi-finals and final set for Sunday.

Kevin Kisner also advanced with a 6&5 victory over China’s Li Haotong.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below