Kisner beats Kuchar in final of WGC-Match Play in Texas

Mar 31, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Kevin Kisner plays his shot from the eighth tee during the semifinal round of the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin Country Club. Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Kevin Kisner shrugged off his bridesmaid’s tag by beating Matt Kuchar in the final of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas on Sunday.

A year after losing the decider to Bubba Watson, 48th seed Kisner proved too good for Kuchar, never trailing in a scrappy all-American final in which birdies proved elusive at Austin Country Club.

Kisner prevailed 3&2 for his third win on the PGA Tour. He has finished runner-up no fewer than eight times.

The 35-year-old is proving a player for the big occasion. He shared the lead starting the final round at the British Open last year, before finishing equal second.

Italian seventh seed Francesco won the match for third place, 4&2 over Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark.

In the semi-finals earlier in the day, Kisner upset Molinari 1-up, while Kuchar won by the same margin when he edged Bjerregaard on a chilly morning.