Woods and McIlroy win in Match Play, set up Saturday meeting

Mar 29, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Tiger Woods plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods came from behind to set up a Saturday showdown with Rory McIlroy after they both won matches in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas on Friday.

Woods rallied to defeat fellow American Patrick Cantlay 4&2 and Northern Irishman McIlroy prevailed over England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick by the same score.

The 13th-seeded Woods, who needed a win to avoid elimination, posted four birdies and an eagle in a six-hole stretch on the back nine at Austin Country Club to claim the victory.

Cantlay had been 2 up at one point before Woods’ rally.

McIlroy never trailed in his match with Fitzpatrick as he remained undefeated for the tournament.