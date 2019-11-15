Golf: Mayakoba Classic rained out on Thursday as Monday finish looms

(Reuters) - The PGA Tour could be headed to its second Monday finish in less than a month after torrential rain prevented play in the scheduled first round at the Mayakoba Classic in Mexico on Thursday.

The first round has been rescheduled to start on Friday morning, but more rain is forecast for the Camaleon course in Playa del Carmen.

“Everything always drains to the mangroves here and there’s no place for it to go with that much rain,” said PGA Tour rules official Slugger White. “Monday’s always in the mix.”

The Mayakoba Classic is the penultimate event on the PGA Tour this year.

Rain on the other side of the world washed out Friday play at the Zozo Championship outside Tokyo on Oct. 25, which led to a Monday finish at the tournament won by Tiger woods.