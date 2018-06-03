FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 3, 2018 / 7:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Golf: DeChambeau, Stanley and An headed to Memorial playoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Americans Kyle Stanley, Bryson DeChambeau and South Korean An Byeong-hun were headed to a playoff at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio after the trio finished regulation tied at 15-under 273 on Sunday.

Jun 3, 2018; Dublin, OH, USA; Kyle Stanley tees off on the second hole during the final round of The Memorial golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports

Stanley (69), who appeared out of the running following a double-bogey at the par-three 12th left him five shots off the lead, stormed home with four consecutive birdies from the 14th while DeChambeau (70) made bogey at 14.

Stanley and DeChambeau bogeyed the par-four 18th to fall back into a tie with An, who birdied two of the final four holes for a three-under-par 69.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond

