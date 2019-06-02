Golf-American Cantlay shoots 64 to win Memorial

FILE PHOTO: Jun 1, 2019; Dublin, OH, USA; Patrick Cantlay tees off on the 1st hole during the third round of the 2019 Memorial golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

(Reuters) - American Patrick Cantlay clinched his second PGA Tour victory in emphatic fashion when he carded a closing eight-under-par 64 to beat Adam Scott by two strokes at the Memorial tournament in Dublin, Ohio on Sunday.

Cantlay started the day four strokes behind overnight leader Martin Kaymer of Germany who faded to third place after a round of 72.

With the best final round by a winner in tournament history, Cantlay finished at 19-under 269, while Australian Scott continued his good form with a 68 to finish second.

The 27-year-old Cantlay arrived at the Memorial in sizzling form, after a tie for third at the PGA Championship two weeks ago.