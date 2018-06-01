FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 1, 2018 / 8:50 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Golf: Tiger on the move as rain delays Memorial Tournament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rain forced officials to delay second-round play in the Memorial Tournament in Ohio on Friday with Tiger Woods making a charge.

FILE PHOTO: May 31, 2018; Dublin, OH, USA; Tiger Woods tees off on the fourteenth hole during the first round of The Memorial golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Woods was at five-under for the day after a fist-pumping eagle at the 11th when inclement weather moved into the area.

Along with the eagle, the former world number one had four birdies, after opening with a bogey, to the delight of a large gallery.

That left him five strokes behind compatriot Kyle Stanley, who was 10-under through 10 holes.

Australian Jason Day shot his second consecutive four-under 68 to share the clubhouse lead with three other players.

Japanese first round co-leader Hideki Matsuyama (71) and Americans Wesley Bryan (68) and J.B. Holmes (66) also were on eight-under 136 at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.