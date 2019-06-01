Kaymer leads Scott by two shots after 54 holes at Memorial

Jun 1, 2019; Dublin, OH, USA; Martin Kaymer tees off on the 15th hole during the third round of the 2019 Memorial golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Two-times major champion Martin Kaymer surged into a two-stroke lead over Adam Scott after the third round at the Memorial tournament in Dublin, Ohio on Saturday.

Kaymer, without a win since his eight-shot victory at the 2014 U.S. Open, notched six birdies in a six-under-par 66 at Muirfield Village.

The German signed for a 15-under 201 total with one round left.

Fellow major champion Scott also continued a recent resurgence.

The Australian ended his day in style at the 18th with a brilliant eight-iron approach before using his long putter to brush in the three-foot birdie for a round of 66.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama had the day’s best score, chipping in for birdie from lush rough at the last for a 64 that lifted him within four strokes of Kaymer.

Americans Jordan Spieth (69) and Patrick Cantlay (68) are also four behind.