August 13, 2018 / 2:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Koepka rises to number two, Woods 26th in world rankings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Brooks Koepka climbed to number two in the world rankings after winning his second major of the year at the PGA Championship while runner-up Tiger Woods climbed 24 spots to 26th.

Aug 12, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Brooks Koepka reacts after making a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

U.S. Open champion Koepka, 28, held off stiff challenges from Woods and Australian Adam Scott to clinch the third major of his career at Bellerive Country Club on Sunday and put pressure on rankings leader Dustin Johnson.

Former world number one Woods was in the running to claim a record-equalling fifth PGA Championship and his first major trophy since the 2008 U.S. Open but fell short by two strokes.

The 42-year-old American underwent spinal fusion last year but showed glimpses of the sublime form that has earned him 14 majors.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

