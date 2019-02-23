Golf: Bogey-free Johnson grabs two-shot advantage in Mexico

Feb 22, 2019; Mexico City, MEX; Dustin Johnson plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the WGC - Mexico Championship golf tournament at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Dustin Johnson surged to a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar with a flawless four-under-par 67 in the second round of the WGC-Mexico Championship on Friday.

The world number three wiped out Northern Irishman McIlroy’s early four-stroke advantage at the Club de Golf Chapultepec to wind up at 11-under 131 for the tournament.

McIlroy, the overnight leader after a first-round 63, looked set to break open the tournament with birdies at three of his first four holes but a bogey at the sixth and a double at the ninth left him with a 70.

Kuchar’s six-birdie 67 kept him at the top end of the leaderboard, while Tiger Woods and defending champion Phil Mickelson were on the move.

Woods found his putting touch to advance to within six shots of the lead with a 66 and Mickelson rebounded from an opening 79 with the joint best round of the day, a 65.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood and Spaniard Sergio Garcia were tied for fourth on seven-under.

Fleetwood started his day with back-to-back eagles and matched Mickelson’s 65, while Garcia shot a 66.