Molinari and Ancer tied for lead at National

(Reuters) - Italian Francesco Molinari and Texas-born Mexican Abraham Ancer vaulted to the third-round lead at the Quicken Loans National on Saturday.

Jun 29, 2018; Potomac, MD, USA; Francesco Molinari of Italy hits his tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of The National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Molinari, seeking his first PGA Tour victory to add to his five on the European Tour, birdied the final two holes for a five-under-par 65 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

Jun 29, 2018; Potomac, MD, USA; Abraham Ancer plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of The National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

But Ancer went even better, matching the course record with an eight-birdie 62.

Molinari and Ancer, at 13-under 197, will start Sunday’s final round two shots clear of Americans Zac Blair and Ryan Armour.

Former world number one Tiger Woods notched four successive birdies on the front nine en route to a 68 that left him six shots behind.