July 1, 2018 / 10:56 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Molinari claims first PGA Tour title in runaway as Woods fourth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sweet-swinging Francesco Molinari clinched his first PGA Tour title in style, an emphatic eight-shot romp at the Quicken Loans National in Maryland on Sunday as Tiger Woods finished equal fourth.

Jul 1, 2018; Potomac, MD, USA; Francesco Molinari of Italy lines up a putt on the seventh green during the final round of The National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Molinari carded eight-under-par 62 in the final round at TPC Potomac to become the first Italian winner on the United States-based circuit since Toney Penna in 1947.

Jul 1, 2018; Potomac, MD, USA; Francesco Molinari of Italy lines up his tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round of The National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Swinging with metronomic precision, the two-times European Ryder Cup member was never in danger of being caught after a 50-foot eagle at the par-five 10th.

He finished at 21-under 259, while American Ryan Armour shot 68 for second place on 13-under.

Woods missed a couple of short putts on the back nine, shooting 66 to finish 10 shots behind the winner.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina/editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
