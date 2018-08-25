Bogey-free round no consolation for Woods

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods, a day after narrowly making the cut, shot a bogey-free three-under 68 but still lamented his play at the Northern Trust in New Jersey on Saturday.

Aug 25, 2018; Paramus, NJ, USA; Tiger Woods leaves the 18th green after completing the third round of The Northern Trust golf tournament at Ridgewood Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Chris Pedota/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK

“That’s not going to get it done,” the former world number one said after three birdies in a morning round at the FedEx Cup playoffs event.

“These guys are making a boat load of birdies as soft as it (the course) is and I just haven’t made any.”

He left the Ridgewood Country Club with seven birdies so far this week compared to six birdies and an eagle by Brooks Koepka in Friday’s second round that propelled the U.S. Open and PGA Championship winner into the tournament co-lead with Jamie Lovemark.

Despite the improved play that pushed him to three-under for the week, Woods will not be in contention for the win on Sunday with Koepka and Lovemark at 10-under before teeing off for their third round.

Even his sub-par round did not excite Woods.

“About the same,” he said when asked to compare Friday’s round of even par 71 that included two bogeys and two birdies. “I just didn’t make any bogeys.”

Putting has been a big issue.

“I’m just not seeing the lines this week,” he said. “I’m hitting these spots were I have double breakers if not triple breaking putts and I am not seeing or feeling them correctly through those areas. It’s one of those weeks.”

Yet Woods remained hopeful.

“If I can get to double digits (under par) that would be nice,” he said of Sunday’s closing round. “That would be a nice way to end it.

“Most of these guys are going to go really low and hopefully I can shoot one that will get me in the double digits tomorrow and get some nice momentum going into next week.”

The playoffs move to TPC Boston for the Dell Technologies Championship next week, a course where Woods has been a winner.