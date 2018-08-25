DeChambeau charges to four-stroke lead as Bradley shoots 62

(Reuters) - Bryson DeChambeau birdied half the holes he played in the third round to seize a four-stroke lead as he and compatriot Keegan Bradley shook up the Northern Trust leaderboard on Saturday.

Aug 25, 2018; Paramus, NJ, USA; Bryson DeChambeau (USA) celebrates a birdie on the 18th hole during the third round of The Northern Trust golf tournament at Ridgewood Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

DeChambeau, looking to take the FedEx Cup standings lead on Sunday, fired a sparking eight-under 63 with nine birdies and a bogey to move to 16-under 197 at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey.

But it was not the lowest round of the day.

That belonged to Bradley whose course record-tying nine-under 62 put him out front at 201 before the later-starting DeChambeau took control.

Australian Cameron Smith (65) and American Tony Finau (66) shared third at 202.

Adam Scott (70) was another stroke back with Jordan Spieth (64) and Phil Mickelson (68) in a large group at 204.

Second-round co-leaders Brooks Koepka and Jamie Lovemark struggled, Koepka firing a one-over 72 to be a part of the group at 204 and Lovemark (73) tumbling to 205.

Tiger Woods played bogey-free for a three-under 68 and 210 total but his putting left him far from happy.