Koepka seeks major championship mojo at non-majors

(Reuters) - Brooks Koepka is trying to bring his major championship mojo to every tournament he enters, he said on Wednesday on the eve of the PGA Tour’s FedExCup playoffs.

Aug 12, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Brooks Koepka reacts after making a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Koepka has won three of the past seven major championships, but still has only one regular PGA Tour victory, a situation he wants to rectify sooner rather later.

He goes into the playoffs ranked third in the tour’s points standings.

“I know it’s not very good,” the 28-year-old Floridian said of his non-major record on the eve of the Northern Trust tournament in Paramus, New Jersey.

“I don’t need anybody to tell me. I just haven’t showed up. I don’t know if that’s being a little tired, a little lazy.

“I’m trying to bring that attitude of how important the majors are to these weeks, trying to be better about making sure that every PGA Tour event I’m focused as I am in the majors. I probably haven’t done the best job of that.”

Ten days removed from his PGA Championship victory, which followed on the heels of his U.S. Open triumph in June, Koepka spoke of how relieved he was to overcome a potentially career-ending injury.

A partially torn left wrist tendon kept him out for nearly four months, including the Masters.

“I tried to play hurt for a long time,” he said.”Looking (back) at April, sitting on the couch watching Augusta (the Masters), I don’t think I would even have thought this could happen.

“There was no assurance (I would play again). It’s ended some guys’ careers, the injury we had.

“I was in a soft cast for almost two-and-a-half months. I remember when I took the soft cast off, they said my tendon was barely hanging on. The ligaments were gone basically.”

Koepka enters the playoffs trailing only Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas in the race for the FedExCup and the $10 million bonus awarded the winner of the season-long points race.

The Northern Trust at Ridgewood Country Club is the first of four playoff events.

The field gets progressively smaller with each event as players are eliminated, before only 30 are left for the Tour Championship in Atlanta.