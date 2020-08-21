Sports News
August 21, 2020 / 5:51 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Scheffler becomes newest member of PGA Tour's 59 club

FILE PHOTO: Aug 9, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Scottie Scheffler watches after teeing off on the 4th hole during the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Scottie Scheffler became the newest member of the PGA Tour’s 59 club with a sizzling display of shotmaking in Friday’s second round of the Northern Trust in Norton, Massachusetts.

The American world number 45 piled up 12 birdies to fire a 12-under 59 and grab the early clubhouse lead in the FedExCup playoffs opener at TPC Boston.

Scheffler needed to play the final three holes in two-under to reach the magical number and rolled in a 10-foot birdie putt at 16 followed by another from 4-1/2 feet at the par-five 18th.

Scheffler’s round was only the 12th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ian Chadband

