Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
August 23, 2018 / 6:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Woods makes mediocre return to FedExCup playoffs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods made his FedExCup playoffs return on Thursday after a five-year absence and shot a mediocre level-par 71 in the first round of The Northern Trust to sit five shots behind the clubhouse leaders in Paramus, New Jersey.

Aug 23, 2018; Paramus, NJ, USA; Tiger Woods hits a shot on the twelfth hole during the first round of The Northern Trust golf tournament at Ridgewood Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

The former world number one, in his first start since a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship, mixed two birdies with two bogeys at Ridgewood Country Club where Americans Kevin Tway and Jamie Lovemark were in the clubhouse at five under.

Despite a soggy course and a calm morning that yielded plenty of low scores, Woods was unable to take advantage.

Woods, who started on the back nine, picked up his first stroke with a birdie at the par-five 17th where his third shot from 30 yards out rolled just past the hole.

The 14-times major champion, who has enjoyed an encouraging return to competition this year after spinal fusion surgery in 2017, mixed two bogeys with a birdie over his closing nine holes.

Defending Northern Trust champion and world number one Dustin Johnson (67) started on the back nine and was one-shot off the clubhouse lead despite a triple-bogey eight at the par-five 17th.

Brooks Koepka, who won two major titles this year, was also one shot off the pace along with a handful of players including Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and England’s Tommy Fleetwood.

Justin Thomas, who won last year’s $10 million bonus as the FedExCup champion, carded a two-under 69.

The top 125 players in the FedExCup standings were eligible for the first of four playoff events that culminate with a 30-player field for the Sept. 20-23 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
