Golf: American Daly not allowed to use golf cart at British Open

(Reuters) - British Open organisers have denied former champion John Daly’s request to use a golf cart at this month’s major championship at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland.

The 53-year-old American had wanted to use a cart because of his arthritic right knee.

“Walking the course is an integral part of the championship and is central to the tradition of links golf,” the R&A said on Saturday.

“We must also ensure that, as far as possible, the challenge is the same for all players in the field.”

The R&A added that the terrain at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland was not suited to golf carts and the club did not permit their use.

Daly, the 1995 British Open champion, was disappointed with the decision.

“Shortly I will need either unicompartment or total knee replacement,” he said on Twitter. “Before that comes my plan is to give it a shot in 2 weeks at Portrush. Fingers crossed I can make it thru the pain.”