Inexperienced Jazz hoping hit the right notes at Carnoustie

(Reuters) - Jazz Janewattananond admits to having almost no experience of playing links golf ahead of his British Open debut this year but the 22-year-old Thai is thriving to get as much information about how to combat the unique demands of such courses.

Jazz finished tied for fourth at the Singapore Open earlier this year to earn one of four places on offer from the tournament for the 147th Open, which is being held at Carnoustie, Scotland from July 19-22.

“I’ve been asking around to find out how it is like to play on a links course,” Jazz said.

“I played with Thongchai (Jaidee) and Kiradech (Aphibarnrat) during a practice round at the China Open last month and they gave me good advice on what I should be prepared for.

“I’m just trying to gather as much information as I can before I head there. It’s going to be a different kind of golf tournament for sure.”

Jazz has vivid memories of watching his idol Tiger Woods play at the event in 2007.

“My father brought me to watch Tiger at Carnoustie when I was 10, so earning my major debut to play at the same venue this year makes me feel really special,” Jazz added.

“I’ve never played there before, so I need to expect the unexpected and go there with an open mind.

“My parents will be heading over with me so I am looking forward to it. Playing in a major is every professional golfer’s dream. I can’t wait to be there.”