Injured Lawrie out of British Open, replaced by American Moore

(Reuters) - American Ryan Moore has replaced Paul Lawrie in the field for the British Open at Carnoustie, the championship organizer announced on Sunday.

Golf - The 146th Open Championship - Royal Birkdale - Southport, Britain - July 21, 2017 Scotland’s Paul Lawrie plays his approach to the first hole during the second round REUTERS/Paul Childs

Lawrie had previously announced he would miss the remainder of the European Tour season due to “debilitating” foot and back injuries, but his absence from the July 19-22 Open did not become official until Sunday.

The Scotsman won the 1999 Open at Carnoustie in an event many remember most for Jean van de Velde’s triple-bogey at the final hole.

Jun 2, 2018; Dublin, OH, USA; Ryan Moore waves to the crowd during the third round of The Memorial golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Lawrie prevailed in a playoff against Van de Velde and American Justin Leonard.

World number 67 Moore has played in eight British Opens, with a tie for 12th in 2014 his best result.

He played on the victorious 2016 U.S. Ryder Cup team.

He has won five times on the PGA Tour.