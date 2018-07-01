FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2018

Injured Lawrie out of British Open, replaced by American Moore

(Reuters) - American Ryan Moore has replaced Paul Lawrie in the field for the British Open at Carnoustie, the championship organizer announced on Sunday.

Golf - The 146th Open Championship - Royal Birkdale - Southport, Britain - July 21, 2017 Scotland’s Paul Lawrie plays his approach to the first hole during the second round REUTERS/Paul Childs

Lawrie had previously announced he would miss the remainder of the European Tour season due to “debilitating” foot and back injuries, but his absence from the July 19-22 Open did not become official until Sunday.

The Scotsman won the 1999 Open at Carnoustie in an event many remember most for Jean van de Velde’s triple-bogey at the final hole.

Jun 2, 2018; Dublin, OH, USA; Ryan Moore waves to the crowd during the third round of The Memorial golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Lawrie prevailed in a playoff against Van de Velde and American Justin Leonard.

World number 67 Moore has played in eight British Opens, with a tie for 12th in 2014 his best result.

He played on the victorious 2016 U.S. Ryder Cup team.

He has won five times on the PGA Tour.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Christian Radnedge

