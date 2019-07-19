Sports News
July 19, 2019 / 7:32 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

McIlroy likely to miss halfway cut despite shooting 65

1 Min Read

Golf - The 148th Open Championship - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland - July 19, 2019 Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy on the 18th hole during the second round REUTERS/Paul Childs

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (Reuters) - Hometown favorite Rory McIlroy was most likely to miss the halfway cut at the British Open on Friday, despite matching the best score of the championship with a six-under-par 65 in the second round at Royal Portrush.

However, the damage had already been done with an opening 79 that included a sickening quadruple-bogey at the first hole.

A sombre-looking McIlroy showed his appreciation to the crowd after sinking a 10-foot par putt at the final hole, coming up probably one shot short of qualifying for the final two rounds with his two-over 144 score.

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Adam Scott and U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland were among other big-names destined to bow out early as the championship lost much of its star power.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below