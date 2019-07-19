McIlroy misses halfway cut despite shooting 65 at Portrush

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (Reuters) - Hometown favourite Rory McIlroy missed the halfway cut by one stroke at the British Open on Friday, despite matching the best score of the championship with a six-under-par 65 in the second round at Royal Portrush.

Golf - The 148th Open Championship - Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland - July 19, 2019 Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy on the 18th hole during the second round REUTERS/Paul Childs

However, the damage had already been done with an opening 79 that included a sickening quadruple-bogey at the first hole and a missed one-foot putt at the 16th.

A sombre-looking McIlroy showed his appreciation to the crowd, applauding them in return after sinking a 10-foot par putt at the final hole, for a two-over 144 score.

“I wish the ending for me would have been written a little bit differently but it’s been an awesome experience and I can’t wait to come back here in a few years and play another Open,” he said with emotion in his voice.

“I’m so proud of everyone involved in this tournament, bringing it to Northern Ireland.”

After waiting his entire career for the Open to come to Northern Ireland, McIlroy was carried by a wave of support that rolled over Portrush.

He responded to the huge and supportive gallery by improving his score by 14 strokes. But for a lone bogey on the par-three 13th he might have qualified for the weekend.

“It was awesome, sort of emotional,” said the four-times major champion.

“I feel like I get a lot of great support wherever I go but I really felt it today. Every green, to tee, all these people were here for me and they want me to do well.

“It sucks I’m not here for the weekend. I would love to have played in front of them for two more days but I’m proud of how I stuck in there. I played a really solid round of golf today. It wasn’t enough. I’ll try to dust myself off and get ready for Memphis (next week).”

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Adam Scott and U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland were among other big-names to bow out early as the championship lost much of its star power.

It was the first time that Woods and Mickelson missed the cut at the same major.