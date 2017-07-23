Champion Stenson bows out to the acclaim of fans

Golf - The 146th Open Championship - Royal Birkdale - Southport, Britain - July 23, 2017 Sweden’s Henrik Stenson hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round

SOUTHPORT, England (Reuters) - One year after the greatest performance of his life, Henrik Stenson is no longer British Open champion -- or even top Swede at the tournament.

The 41-year-old ended a traumatic week which included a burglary at his rented house by posting a final-round 70 to finish joint 11th on three under par, just behind his compatriot Alex Noren.

It was, though, a day for Stenson to bask in the acclaim of being the exiting champion as he was warmly applauded at every turn.

"It's been great," he said. "The crowds have been amazing. The reception over the last couple of days, walking up basically to every green and down every fairway has been amazing.

"They certainly didn't forget what we did last year. So for me, together with the Ryder Cup, it's the best feeling to play golf in front of these fans and get their appreciation. So it's been a great week."

On Sunday, Stenson struggled to repair a difficult outward nine which left him three over in difficult winds.

"It was a day where you feel like you want to go out and make birdies like you made yesterday in the good conditions, but the wind picked up as we went on and the pin positions are certainly tougher today.

"So whenever you're out of position, it's easy to make mistakes. I made a few on the front nine and they cost me.

"I didn't feel like overall I played my best but I haven't done that for a while. So we keep on working away."

Stenson said he now intended to take a short break in Sweden before heading back to the United States.