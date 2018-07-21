Charging Woods grabs share of lead at Carnoustie

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (Reuters) - To roars and whoops from the packed galleries Tiger Woods moved into a share of the British Open lead with four holes of his third round still to play at Carnoustie on Saturday.

Golf - The 147th Open Championship - Carnoustie, Britain - July 21, 2018 Tiger Woods of the U.S. in action during the third round REUTERS/Andrew Yates

The 42-year-old began the day on level-par for the tournament but took full advantage of perfect scoring conditions to join six other players on six-under.

It is the first time Woods has topped a major leaderboard since the Masters in 2013.

Golf - The 147th Open Championship - Carnoustie, Britain - July 21, 2018 Tiger Woods of the U.S. in action during the third round REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Woods began his charge with a birdie at the fourth and picked up another shot at the sixth.

A 25-foot birdie putt dropped on the ninth and Woods carried the momentum into the homeward nine.

His laser-guided second shot to the 10th gave him a tap-in birdie and Woods then had a 95-foot eagle putt on the 11th which he rolled to within five feet and stroked home the birdie putt.

With excitement mounting around the sprawling links course Woods punched in another superb approach shot on the par-five 14th and two-putted for his sixth birdie of the day.

Woods won the last of his 14 majors at the 2008 U.S. Open since when he has been beset by injuries and personal strife.