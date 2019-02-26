Golf: British Open returns to Hoylake for 151st edition in 2022

FILE PHOTO: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits out of a bunker on the fifth hole during a practice round ahead of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

(Reuters) - The British Open championship will return to Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake for its 151st edition in 2022, organizers the R&A said on Tuesday.

The tournament was last held at the venue in 2014 when four-times major winner Rory McIlroy lifted the Claret Jug prize.

More than 230,000 fans watched Tiger Woods triumph at Hoylake in 2006, a then record attendance for a British Open held outside of St Andrews.

“We know there will be tremendous excitement at the prospect of its return to Royal Liverpool,” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said in a statement on the 2022 tournament that will be held from July 10-17.