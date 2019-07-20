Golf: Willett roars up leaderboard, four-way tie at the top

Jul 20, 2019; Portrush, IRL; Danny Willett watches his tee shot on the 1st hole during the third round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Portrush Golf Club - Dunluce Course. Mandatory Credit: Ian Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (Reuters) - Danny Willett took the clubhouse lead in the third round of the British Open with a superb six-under 65 to move to seven under for the tournament at Royal Portrush on Saturday.

The Englishman, winner of the Masters in 2016, missed a birdie putt on the 18th that would have set a new course record as the calm weather conditions produced a birdie feast.

Willett was three behind a four-way tie for the lead with overnight pacesetters Shane Lowry and J.B. Holmes and English duo Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood all on 10 under.

The 46-year-old Westwood, still hunting a first major, birdied the second, third and fourth holes and was briefly on his own at the top of the leaderboard.

Holmes and Lowry were both two under for their rounds with Westwood and Fleetwood both three under after seven holes.

American Rickie Fowler was five-under for his round with one hole to play, taking him to eight under. World number one Brooks Koepka was on seven under after a couple of birdies in his outward nine.

Former Open champion Jordan Spieth made a move with a couple of early birdies but slipped back to five under.

Defending champion Francesco Molinari’s hopes of retaining the title look over after he could only manage a one-over 72 to leave himself two over going into the final day.