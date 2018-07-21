Golf: Woods charges into contention with third-round 66 at Carnoustie

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (Reuters) - Tiger Woods turned back the clock and briefly tied for the lead en route to a five-under-par 66 as players plundered Carnoustie in perfect conditions in the third round of the British Open on Saturday.

Jul 21, 2018; Carnoustie, SCT; Justin Rose plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Carnoustie Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Steven Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

He posted a five-under 208 total to trail on-course American leaders Jordan Spieth and Kevin Kisner by three strokes, through 14 and 11 holes respectively.

Woods’ clubhouse lead lasted only a few minutes before Italian Francesco Molinari, the hottest player in the game recently, carded 65 for six-under.

But it wasn’t going to spoil the 42-year-old American’s day.

“It’s been a few years since I’ve felt like this,” an ebullient Woods said after his best score in a major since another 66 in the second round of the 2011 Masters.

“I’m right there. I’ve got a chance at this, which is great. I had to stay within reach.”

In scenes reminiscent of those in the prime of his career, waves of excitement rippled through the massive gallery as 14-times major champion Woods charged up the leaderboard.

Throwing caution aside after starting the day six strokes behind, Woods wielded his driver aggressively and was rewarded with six birdies in the first 14 holes.

A tap-in at the par-five 14th lifted him to the top of a major championship leaderboard for the first time since the second round at the 2013 Masters.

But no sooner had he done so than his five-iron to the par-three 16th trickled off the side of the green, from where he could not avoid dropping his first and only shot of the day.

He got a lucky break at the last, where his pulled tee shot came within inches of landing in the Barry Burn.

‘TERRIBLE’ TWO-IRON

“I didn’t know if I carried it or not, if it was in the hazard or rough. It was a terrible two-iron,” Woods said.

“I really didn’t feel like I really made a bad swing until 18.”

His ball stayed dry but with 246 yards left to the hole he decided to lay up from the rough before punching a 100-yard wedge to three feet and saved par.

The three-times Open champion walked off to a rousing reception from the gallery, before signing for his lowest score in 11 sorties around Carnoustie at the Open.

The 42-year-old, on the comeback trail after a successful spinal fusion last year, has not won a major since 2008.

Earlier, Justin Rose set the tone with the lowest score in Carnoustie’s British Open history, a flawless 64.

A day after making the cut with nothing to spare thanks to a birdie at the 36th hole, Rose made the most of his reprieve on a serenely calm morning on the east coast of Scotland.

FLAWLESS PERFORMANCE

The world number three capped a flawless performance with birdies at the final two holes, running in a 12-footer at the last for the lowest round of the championship.

“It was a beautiful morning to play golf. The greens were somewhat receptive, and the pins weren’t as tough as maybe the first couple of days,” Rose said after posting a four-under 209 total.

Rose’s round matched the 64 shot by American Steve Stricker in the third round here in 2007, while Australian Richard Green had the same score in the final round back when the Open was last played at Carnoustie.