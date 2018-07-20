Moore makes early move as rain greets early Open starters

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (Reuters) - The umbrellas were up and the waterproofs out as rain greeted the players for the start of the British Open second round at Carnoustie on Friday.

Golf - The 147th Open Championship - Carnoustie, Britain - July 20, 2018 Ryan Moore of the U.S. in action during the second round REUTERS/Paul Childs

After several weeks of almost constant sunshine, the early starters awoke to gray Scottish mist and leaden skies.

While overnight leader Kevin Kisner of the U.S. was getting some rest ahead of his 12:53 p.m. (local time) start, fellow American Ryan Moore was closing the gap on the pacesetter.

Moore launched his campaign with a 68 on Thursday and an early birdie three at the third took him to four-under overall, one behind Kisner.

Former winner Zach Johnson was also working his way through the field. The American, who lifted the coveted Claret Jug at St Andrews in 2015, birdied the third and fourth holes to climb to three-under.

One of the tournament favorites, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, made a rock-solid start as six straight birdies kept him on two-under.

American Tony Finau and South African pair Erik Van Rooyen and Zander Lombard, who were one stroke behind Kisner at the end of Thursday’s round, are also late starters.

Former world number one Tiger Woods opened up with a level-par 71 and he gets his second round underway at 10:20 a.m.