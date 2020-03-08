Golf: Britain's Hatton wins Arnold Palmer Invitational by one shot

FILE PHOTO: Mar 7, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tyrrell Hatton hits his drive on the 18th hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Englishman Tyrrell Hatton secured a one-stroke victory over Marc Leishman at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Sunday.

Hatton hit a series of clutch shots over the dangerous final stretch, culminating with a rock-solid par at the last to clinch his first PGA Tour victory with a two-over-par 74 on another windy day at Bay Hill in Orlando.

He finished at four-under 284, while Australian Leishman (73) claimed second place on three-under. South Korean Im Sung-jae (73) was another shot back in third place.

World number one Rory McIlroy slipped out of contention after he double-bogeyed the sixth and ninth holes.

He shot 76 and tied for fifth at even par.