McIlroy, Woods on charge to set up dramatic Palmer finish

(Reuters) - Rory McIlroy was mounting a final round charge at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday, joining Henrik Stenson at the top of the leaderboard with nine holes to play.

Mar 18, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; Tiger Woods tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge . Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

On another sun-kissed day at Bay Hill Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, McIlroy, bidding for his PGA Tour win since 2016, got the fourth round off to a quiet start with five straight pars.

But the Northern Irishman stormed into the turn with birdies on three of the next four holes to join Stenson at the top of the leaderboard on 13-under after the Swede collected his first bogey of the day at the eighth.

McIlroy and Stenson were being chased by American Bryson DeChambeau who was one shot back with Briton Justin Rose lurking two off the pace.

The spotlight, however, was once again on Tiger Woods who was also mounting one of his famous final round charges. The American went four-under through 12 holes to join Rose on 11-under, putting the former-world number one within striking distance of a record smashing ninth Arnold Palmer Invitational title.