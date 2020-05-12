Brady relieved to be facing Peyton, not Eli, in golf match

FILE PHOTO: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks at a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Tom Brady traditionally got the better of fellow quarterback Peyton Manning during their encounters on the gridiron, however the latter’s family holds a 2-0 edge in head-to-head Super Bowl tilts.

Perhaps it was with that in mind that Brady offered the following response when asked if he was sick of defeating Peyton Manning ahead of “The Match: Champions for Charity” golf event on May 24:

“No, you kidding me? Eli’s the one that I’m actually happy I’m not playing,” Brady said on the Stupodity podcast.

While Brady posted an 11-6 record against Peyton Manning in head-to-head encounters, Eli Manning captured Super Bowl MVP honors on two occasions after thwarting Brady in the final game of the playoffs.

Eli Manning led the New York Giants to a 17-14 victory over Brady’s former team, the New England Patriots, in Super Bowl XLII during the 2007 season. He also guided the Giants to a 21-17 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI to finish the 2011 campaign.

Peyton Manning will team with Tiger Woods against Brady and Phil Mickelson at “The Match: Champions for Charity,” which will tee off at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla. The event will raise $10 million for COVID-19 relief and will be played without fans in attendance.

