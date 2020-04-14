Spain's Cabrera Bello still stuck in Florida

FILE PHOTO: Golf - European Tour - BMW PGA Championship - Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Britain - September 21, 2019 Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello in action during the third round Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Unable to return home, Spain’s Rafa Cabrera Bello is still hunkered down in Florida one month after the PGA Tour suspended its season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know the end of the tunnel is somewhere, but I just don’t know where it is,” Cabrera Bello said in an interview published Monday on the PGA Tour’s website.

The 35-year-old shot a first-round 68 at The Players Championship on March 12 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The rest of the tournament was canceled and Cabrera Bello found himself stranded with his wife, Sofia, and their 8-month-old daughter, Alva Margareta. The family has a home in Dubai, but they have been sheltering in place at a rental home in the Ponte Vedra Beach area, along with his manager Richard Rayment and Rayment’s family.

Cabrera Bello said he has kept in regular contact with family throughout Europe.

“I speak with them every other day, and send texts,” he said. “My brother is in Malaga, my sister in London. My wife’s family, her mom lives in Portugal, and her dad in Sweden. They are all safe and healthy. It’s more a concern for our grandparents who are high age and higher risk.”

He said the family will stay put until May, and then reassess their situation.

