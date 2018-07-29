Johnson pulls away to win Canadian Open

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson fashioned a final-round, 6-under-par 66 on Sunday to finish at 23-under 265 and garner a three-shot victory in the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario.

Jul 29, 2018; Oakville, Ontario, CAN; Dustin Johnson arrives on the first hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament at Glen Abbey Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

South Koreans Whee Kim and Byeong Hun An, who were tied for the lead with Johnson and Kevin Tway entering the final round, finished tied for second place after both recorded 69s on Sunday.

Keegan Bradley fired an 8-under 64 to post the low score in the final round and climb nine spots into solo fourth at 19 under. Bradley’s bogey-free round included five birdies, three on the final trio of holes, and an eagle from the fairway with a 151-yard shot on the par-4 ninth.

Johnson birdied three of his first eight holes to forge a three-shot lead over Kim and An before play was suspended for an hour and 49 minutes because of rain and lightning.

The lead shrunk to two shots after Johnson bogeyed the 12th, but the edge moved back to three strokes after he birdied the par-5 16th. He was never really challenged down the stretch, looking as comfortable as one can as an experienced and talented front-runner, finishing with seven birdies and the lone bogey.

Jul 29, 2018; Oakville, Ontario, CAN; Dustin Johnson hits his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament at Glen Abbey Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson now has three victories in three straight years, the first golfer to do so since Tiger Woods from 2007-09.

Abraham Ancer of Mexico forged a 67 on Sunday to finish alone in fifth at 17 under. England’s Tommy Fleetwood (also 67) and New Zealand’s Danny Lee (68) tied for sixth another shot in arrears.

Twenty-one Canadians began the week contesting for their national championship, and seven made the cut. Mackenzie Hughes was the top Canadian finisher, tying for eighth place at 15 under after a 68 on Sunday. He recorded four rounds in the 60s.

Equaling Hughes’ 72-hole score and finishing in eighth at 15 under were Andrew Putnam (67 on Sunday), Brandt Snedeker (67), and Joel Dahman (69).

Johnson, the leader in the FedExCup standings, posted his 11th top-10 finish of the year while winning for the 19th time in his PGA Tour career. Johnson missed the cut in last week’s Open Championship in Scotland after finishing third in the U.S. Open in June.

Tway, the second-round leader and third-round co-leader, was trying to win his first PGA Tour title in the event where his father, Bob Tway, won the last of his Tour titles 15 years ago. He struggled to a 76 on Sunday and ended up tied for 17th.

—Field Level Media