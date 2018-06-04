PGA Tour pro Cauley 'thankful to be alive' after car accident

PGA Tour pro Bud Cauley said he is “thankful to be alive” on Monday after suffering multiple serious injuries in a car accident on Friday night.

Jun 1, 2018; Dublin, OH, USA; Bud Cauley putts on the seventeenth green during the second round of The Memorial golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

“I would like to thank everyone for their messages and support,” Cauley wrote in an Instagram post Monday. “Friday was the scariest night of my life but I’m so thankful to be alive and only have the injuries I have. I have no timetable to return to the PGA Tour but I had successful surgery yesterday and everyday is a step closer to competing again. In the meantime I’ll use this time to reflect and get stronger. I can’t thank my family and friends enough for visiting, sending me notes or just being with me and helping me through a very tough time. With love, Bud.”

Cauley did not provide details on his injuries or surgical procedures.

He was the passenger in a vehicle that was involved in an accident after he missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, and was treated at a local hospital for five broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a broken lower left leg, according to multiple outlets.

Cauley posted rounds of 77 and 76 in missing the cut at Muirfield. The 28-year-old was scheduled to play in a U.S. Open qualifier in Tennessee on Monday, but was forced to withdraw.

While Cauley is still looking for his first career title, he has finished in the top 10 twice this season.

His former Alabama teammate Justin Thomas offered condolences to his friend on Twitter on Saturday.

“Not many people I love more in this world than my guy BC. Was a rough nights sleep last night. Glad to see and hear he’s been doing better. Prayers are needed and all we can do is hope for the best!,” he wrote.

