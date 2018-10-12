Woodland claims share of lead in Malaysia with 61

Gary Woodland grabbed a share of the lead at the CIMB Classic with a second-round 61, moving his 36-hole score to 14-under par and good for a tie with Australian Marc Leishman, who carded a 62 on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 21, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Gary Woodland reacts on the second hole during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Woodland’s 11-under round Friday ties the course record and followed a 69 in the first round at Kuala Lumpur Golf & CC, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He is a two-time runner up (2013, 2014) at the event.

“I’ve been playing good,” Woodland said. “I just played solid just like I did yesterday. I just made more putts.”

The bogey-free round included 11 birdies and Woodland hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation.

Shubhankar Sharma shot 64 on Friday, climbing 11 spots on the leaderboard and into a tie for third with England’s Paul Casey entering the weekend.

First-round leader Bronson Burgoon is in a three-way tie for fifth after a second-round 69.

Leishman had a five-hole string with four birdies and an eagle. Sharma carded just one bogey and sank nine birdies.

“Just that one bad shot on the second, but other than that I was hitting it pretty good,” he said. “So really happy with where I am right now and I just want to continue doing that for the next two days.”

Justin Thomas, a two-time CIMB champion, fell to a tie for 15th with a 69.

—Field Level Media