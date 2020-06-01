McIlroy, Rahm favored in PGA's return at Colonial

FILE PHOTO: May 17, 2020; Juno Beach, FL, USA; Rory McIlroy of the American Nurses Foundation team plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the TaylorMade Driving Relieve Supported By UnitedHealth Group on May 17, 2020 at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida. Mandatory credit: Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network

Rory McIlroy is the 7.5-to-1 favorite to win the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial when the PGA Tour resumes June 11 in Texas.

McIlroy (+750) is favored ahead of Jon Rahm (+900) and Justin Thomas (+1400) at DraftKings.

Tony Finau, who finished second in the 2019 event to Kevin Na, is listed at 40-1 (+4000).

A loaded field is competing in the first event in nearly three months, with the top five in the world — No. 1 McIlroy, Rahm (2), Brooks Koepka (3), Justin Thomas (4) and Dustin Johnson (5) — all scheduled to play.

Koepka is sixth at DraftKings with odds of 22-1 (+2200). He finished second in 2018 at Colonial Country Club with a final-round 63, when Na finished fourth.

Thomas, 14-1, is the third favorite and Johnson checks in at +2800 behind Koepka and Xander Schauffele.

Tournament organizers attempted to lure Tiger Woods back to the event for the first time since 1997, but he’s not listed among official entries.

The Fort Worth event last included the top five in the world in 1986.

—Field Level Media