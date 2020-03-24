Instructor Cowen believes he has coronavirus

23 March 2020 - Golf instructor Pete Cowen told the Daily Telegraph in London that he has all the symptoms of coronavirus.

Cowen, 69, hasn’t been tested despite having an ambulance come to his London home as his health worsened.

“Low oxygen blood levels, high temperature, hot and cold shivers, racing heart rate, shortage of breath, continuous deep cough,” Cowen said while describing the issues. “They said I had all the symptoms but there’s nothing they could do about it other than give me (pain and fever medication) and fluids.”

Cowen works with World No. 3 Brooks Koepka and U.S. Open champ Gary Woodland, often putting in long hours at the practice range during events. He was most recently at The Players Championship in Florida before it was canceled on March 12 after one round due to the outbreak.

Cowen believes he contracted the COVID-19 virus on the flight home to London.

“I don’t want to alarm anyone, and I might just have been particularly vulnerable to it,” Cowen told The Telegraph. “But I’m not sure how anyone with an underlying illness could cope with this.”

Woodland told Golfweek in a text message that his family — including a wife and three children — are all healthy and displaying no symptoms.

The only known golfer to contract coronavirus is PGA Tour Latinoamerica player Victor Lange, a 26-year-old from South Africa.

—Field Level Media