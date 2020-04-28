Daly: Joking about vodka as coronavirus cure

FILE PHOTO: Golf - The 146th Open Championship - Royal Birkdale - Southport, Britain - July 19, 2017 USA’s John Daly in action during a practice round REUTERS/Hannah McKay

John Daly’s suggestion of vodka, cigarettes and Diet Coke as a cure for COVID-19 was made in gest, the 54-year-old golfer said.

Daly shot a video he said was being made for members of President Trump’s golf clubs. Daly, who has had issues with alcohol in his career, said he only has one drink a day: a bottle of “good ol’ Belvedere.”

“Just drink one of these a day,” Daly said the video while hoisting a bottle of Belvedere vodka. “You know, sippy, sippy on a McDonald’s Diet Coke ya know, wash it down pretty good. Never have a hangover. And that’s the way you kill this coronavirus, I believe. But y’all be safe, take care and hopefully, we’ll be getting back to the things we do best pretty soon.”

The World Health Organization said alcohol could increase your risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Daly clarified the comments made in the video in an interview with Golf.com’s Subpar show, hosted by former PGA Tour pro Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz.

“Shame we can’t have any humor in this country or this world anymore, you know, without somebody busting your you know what,” Daly said. “I didn’t mean to hurt anybody’s feelings. Hell, I was just doing it for fun, just try to get some laughs in the tough times we’re going through. We all need some (fun) right now, we all need a sense of humor right now. We pray for the people who have fallen and pray for this virus to get over. I didn’t mean any harm by it.”

