Critics blast DeChambeau for slow play

Bryson DeChambeau isn’t doing much this weekend to defend last year’s title at The Northern Trust, the first stop of the PGA Tour’s postseason.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 8, 2019; Jersey City, NJ, USA; Bryson DeChambeau lines up his putt on the 16th green during the first round of The Northern Trust golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

He’s also not making many friends among his colleagues.

DeChambeau rankled several players with slow play during Friday’s second round, including two shots that led to viral videos, at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.

In one instance, DeChambeau spent about three minutes before hitting a 70-yard chip shot, first walking off the distance from the hole to where his ball rested before beginning his lengthy pre-shot process.

In another, he took two minutes to line up an 8-foot putt before finally taking (and missing) the shot.

According to PGA Tour rules, players are expected to take shots within 40 seconds, though penalties are rarely applied.

Among critics speaking up were world No. 1 Brooks Koepka and England’s Eddie Pepperell.

“It has just got out of hand,” said Koepka, who has specifically called out DeChambeau for slow play in the past.

“Just look at Tommy (Fleetwood) and Justin (Thomas), both looking completely bored,” Pepperell wrote in a tweet, referencing DeChambeau’s playing partners. “Slow players do this to their playing partners making the game less enjoyable. Problem is, the unaffected single minded twit in this instance, doesn’t care much for others.”

Pepperell called for officials to start getting serious about punishing DeChambeau and others.

“When it’s as egregious as Bryson was last night, and if they’re already behind, then shot penalties should be handed out. Fines don’t mean anything to these guys,” wrote Pepperell. “You’d only need to hand out a few penalties and things would improve quickly!”

